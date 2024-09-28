Apple Backs Out of OpenAI Investment

Apple has decided against investing in OpenAI, a prominent artificial intelligence research laboratory, according to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. This marks a significant shift in Apple’s plans, as the company was previously considering participating in a $6.5 billion funding round.

The decision comes as OpenAI prepares to close the funding round next week, with Microsoft and Nvidia rumored to be among the potential investors. While the exact reasons behind Apple’s change of heart remain unclear, it could be attributed to various factors, including internal company dynamics and strategic considerations.

Despite the failed investment, Apple and OpenAI continue to collaborate on other projects. The two companies are working together to integrate ChatGPT, OpenAI’s powerful language model, into iOS 18. This partnership aims to enhance Siri’s capabilities and provide users with more comprehensive and informative responses to their queries.

The news of Apple’s decision to pass on the OpenAI investment comes amid a period of significant changes at the company. Former Apple design chief Jony Ive has recently confirmed his involvement with OpenAI, working on the development of an AI hardware product.

While the exact details of Apple’s partnership with OpenAI remain undisclosed, it is clear that the two companies are exploring ways to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance their products and services. As the field of AI continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Apple and OpenAI’s collaboration unfolds in the future.