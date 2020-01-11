Apple Starts Battery Replacement Program for iPhone XR, XS & XS Max

Apple has started a new battery replacement program for some devices of its Smart Battery Case. The program is valid for iPhones of 2018 including the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. All those phones experiencing issues with charging are eligible to replace the battery case.

Apple Starts Battery Replacement Program for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

Affected Smart Battery Cases have one of the following two issues:

The Case is not charging or charging intermittently

The Case doesn’t charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently.

The problem arises among the cases produced between January 2019 and October 2019. The device met the criteria mentioned above are eligible for a free replacement.

There are different methods through which users can replace the battery. Some of them are as follows,

Customers can contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider

They can also take help from Apple Support

Customers can also make an appointment with an Apple Store

Additional Information:

This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case.

The program covers affected Smart Battery Case for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

The affected battery cases will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way.

You can also check more information from Apple’s Support page. To get more information Please Click Here