



The trillion-dollar company, Apple has just announced a new cheap pair of Beats earphones. The price of Apple Beats Flex is less than $50. The new Beats Flex is specially designed for those who want to enjoy the music while busy with other activities. They can be worn around the neck.

Apple Beats Flex: A New Cheap Wireless Earphones

Users can get the Beats Flex in four color options – Flame Blue, Beats Black, Smoke Gray, and Yuzu Yellow. You can get them in just $49.99 via the Apple Store. The shipping of the earphones will be started next week on October 20.

The W1 chip of Apple’s new earphones makes it so easy to pair them to an iPhone or iPad. In order to do that, you have to power and hold near either of Apple’s products and the Beats Flex will be ready to use.

You are even also able to use Audio Sharing to wireless share audio with Beats Flex and another pair of Beats headphones or AirPods.

According to Beats, owned by Apple since 2014, the Beats Flex are its “most affordable premium wireless earphones to date,” delivering “a high-quality sound experience for a fraction of the cost of its predecessor.”

We can say that the launch of Beats Flex is yet another sign that Apple wants to expand its product lineup to cater to more budget-friendly customers.

