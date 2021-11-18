Apple begins ‘Self Service Repair’ starting from iPhone 12 and 13 Company now selling parts to repair your phone at home

Apple introduces ‘Self Service Repair’ for its users. Apple said it will begin enabling customers to repair devices they buy from Apple.

Long ago, Apple’s iPhone and Mac computer maker limited repairs to technicians in its stores or at approved service centers, where customers often faced long waits and high repair costs.

Apple plans to start the iPhone 12 and 13 first, followed by Macs with M1 processors. Initially, you’ll be able to change the iPhone’s display, battery, and camera using Apple-supplied parts, with further options coming later.

This is a significant turnaround for Apple, which has previously opposed the right-to-repair movement and any repairs performed outside of its own stores. Even this week, Apple reversed software that stopped users from using Face ID if they updated their own screen.

Apple is calling the tool “Self Service Repair,” and it will debut in the United States “early next year” before expanding to other countries.

In a statement, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said, “By introducing Self Service repair we are creating more access to Apple authentic parts gives our customers even more alternatives if a repair is needed.”

“In the last three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service sites with Apple authentic parts, tools, and training, and now we’re giving people the choice to make their own repairs.”

Apple aims to sell “more than 200 individual parts and tools. Customers will be able to review repair instructions before purchasing parts from the company.

The cost of the parts and tools has yet to be determined. Customers can get a recycling credit if they return their used part after completing a repair.