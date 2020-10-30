



The World’s first smartphone manufacturer Apple is intending to develop its own search engine that could save a massive amount of money it pays to Google each year. Apple has made its intentions apparent with modifications in iOS 14, an operating system for iPhone, which has started to display its own search results and links them directly to websites when any user type any keyword from its home screen.

Apple Begins to Develop its Own Search Engine to Compete with Google

The new development is being seen as an outcome of the anti-trust fire, the firm has been facing lately. According to some experts, the web searchability is an essential step for Apple’s in-house development which could make the basis of a fuller attack on Google.

Anyhow, Apple building its own search engine would be hard hit to Google’s revenue stream, as the search giant pays nearly $12 billion every year to win a preferred spot.

Two years ago, Apple hired Google’s Head of Search John Giannandrea to operate on its AI (artificial intelligence) efforts and voice assistant Siri. However, who knows the company might employ his expertise in creating a search engine as well. Another thing that I would like to mention is that Apple has also been publishing job advertisements for search engineers.

Conclusively, it’s believed that Apple has sufficient resources to build a search engine that can compete with Google. This incorporates crafting of an advanced crawler that is capable of indexing billions of web pages and establishing strong and robust infrastructure that would be able to handle user queries in a blink of an eye.

