Apple Books app crashes after iOS 15.5 update

In May, Apple released iOS 15.5 with improvements to the Podcasts app, Apple Cash, and bug fixes. However, it appears that the update caused some problems for Apple Books users, as the app stopped working for some people following the iOS 15.5 update.

It’s unclear how many users have been affected by the bug at this time, but App Store reviews for the Apple Books app indicate that a sizable number of users are having issues with the app. Almost all of the negative reviews claim that after the update, Apple Books no longer opens any books.

Essentially, iOS 15.5 improves Apple Cash and the Podcasts app significantly. Furthermore, it has finally renamed iTunes Pass to Apple Balance.

Aside from these welcome improvements, it appears that the 15.5 version also has issues with the Apple Books app. According to a recent 9to5 Mac report, the latest iOS update elicited numerous complaints from Apple Books users.

The iBooks app now has an average rating of three stars on the App Store. Another user claims that their iPad was purchased specifically to read e-books. However, because the Apple Books app is broken, the user complains, “I’m constantly struggling with reading.”

While iOS 16 is expected to be released this fall, iOS 15.6 should be available to all users in the coming weeks. We usually don’t recommend installing beta versions of iOS on your personal iPhone or iPad, but if you’re having issues with Apple Books, this could be a good solution.