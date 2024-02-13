Apple Buys “iWork.AI” Domain Hinting At A Big AI Overhaul

Silicon giant, Apple recently bought the “iWork.ai’ domain. Since then, several rumors have been circulating that Apple is aiming for a big AI overhaul. Apple’s Office suite, consisting of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers is expected to get big artificial intelligence features soon. BuyAIDomains revealed that Apple became the owner of the domain very recently, with its company name and business address of Apple Park in the owner records of “iWork.ai”. The silicon giant seems to be ramping up the AI work. However, there are no official words regarding the AI features the company has been working on yet.

Apple’s Office Suite Will Be The First To Take Advantage Of AI Efforts

The new AI domain adds fuel to the fire that Apple’s Office suite will be the first to take benefit of its AI efforts. The last update for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers was rolled out back in March 2023. It brought out better support for exporting documents using the share sheet. Moreover, it also added Apple Pencil hover support to the apps when used with compatible iPads. However, now we are quite anxious to see what Apple brings more.