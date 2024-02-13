Apple Buys “iWork.AI” Domain Hinting At A Big AI Overhaul

Apple

Silicon giant, Apple recently bought the “iWork.ai’ domain. Since then, several rumors have been circulating that Apple is aiming for a big AI overhaul. Apple’s Office suite, consisting of Pages, Keynote, and Numbers is expected to get big artificial intelligence features soon. BuyAIDomains revealed that Apple became the owner of the domain very recently, with its company name and business address of Apple Park in the owner records of “iWork.ai”. The silicon giant seems to be ramping up the AI work. However, there are no official words regarding the AI features the company has been working on yet.

Apple’s Office Suite Will Be The First To Take Advantage Of AI Efforts

The new AI domain adds fuel to the fire that Apple’s Office suite will be the first to take benefit of its AI efforts. The last update for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers was rolled out back in March 2023. It brought out better support for exporting documents using the share sheet. Moreover, it also added Apple Pencil hover support to the apps when used with compatible iPads. However, now we are quite anxious to see what Apple brings more.

Apple’s yearly developer conference, WWDC 2024 will be the biggest event of this year. We hope to see new rumored AI features related to Pages, Keynote, and Numbers at this event. It is pertinent to mention here that Rival Microsoft already provides AI features in its Office package with Microsoft 365 Copilot. For instance, it lets users draft emails with a language prompt, help mock up a presentation in Microsoft PowerPoint, and much more. Apple seems to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft.

Apple seems to bring quite handy AI features. For example, an AI in Apple Pages can play the role of an editor. It can correct errors such as wrong tenses and incorrect grammar. Moreover, it can highlight errors before the document is sent off to a teacher just like a proofreader. For Keynote and Numbers, Apple’s take on AI can be similar to Copilot. Keynote can generate different presentation styles or font suggestions that a user hasn’t considered yet. On the other hand, Apple Numbers can create different graphs using the generated data on a spreadsheet or can present them to the user for possible inclusion.

