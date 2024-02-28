For years, there have been rumours and reports suggesting that Apple was developing an electric car. However, a recent report from a trusted source has confirmed that the Apple Car project has been cancelled.

According to Bloomberg, Apple informed its employees about the cancellation of the project. This news was reportedly shared internally by Apple’s COO Jeff Williams and Apple Car executive Kevin Lynch. While many employees from the car project are expected to be reassigned to the AI division, there are also reports of impending layoffs.

Apple Cancels Work on Electric Car, Source Reveals

The decision to terminate the project was reportedly made by Apple’s top executives in the last few weeks.

The Apple Car project has been a long-running endeavour for the tech giant. It was reported that Apple’s most recent strategy for the car was to delay its launch to 2028. It also reduced its self-driving capabilities from level four to level two+. The car was expected to have a price tag of around $100,000.

This development marks the end of a roughly decade-long project. The Apple Car project was said to have begun in 2014, with Apple recruiting many employees from established automakers such as Mercedes and Tesla. However, the project also experienced several leadership changes over the years.

While the cancellation of the Apple Car project is a setback for Apple’s automotive ambitions, the company remains committed to its other endeavours, including its efforts in the field of artificial intelligence.

See Also: Apple Is Dabbling In Various Wearable Designs Including Smart Glasses