Apple Confirms iPhone 16 Launch Event: How to watch?

Apple has officially announced its highly-anticipated iPhone 16 event, scheduled for September 9, 2024. Before the official announcement, there were speculations that the event would take place on September 10, however, in a surprising move, Apple scheduled the event one day earlier. The event titled “It’s Glowtime,” will feature both an in-person show at Apple Park and a virtual presentation.

Event Schedule Across Time Zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 10 a.m.

Eastern Time (ET): 1 p.m.

Central Time (CT): 12 p.m. (Noon)

Mountain Time (MT): 11 a.m.

British Summer Time (BST): 6 p.m.

Central European Time (CET): 7 p.m.

India Standard Time (IST): 10:30 p.m.

China Standard Time (CST): 1 a.m. (next day)

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2 a.m. (next day)

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3 a.m. (next day)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 5 a.m. (next day)

What to Expect?

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Next-Gen A18 chip.

8GB RAM for enhanced Apple Intelligence support.

New action button for improved functionality.

Dedicated capture button for easier camera app control.

New colors include blue, green, pink, white, and black.

How to Watch?

Apple has already updated the showtime on its official YouTube channel with the event video scheduled for September 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

You can also click on “Notify me” and Apple will send you an update before the keynote begins.

