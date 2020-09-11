The Apple custom Face Masks were developed in-house in Cupertino by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams at Apple. An Apple employee shared an image of the mask design with the tech world.

A three-layer Apple Face Mask filters both incoming and outgoing particles like many cloth masks. The mask can be washed and reused up to five times. The triangle shape of the mask is accommodating the nose without fogging glasses. There is a rounded section for the chin. The mask is carrying adjustable strings for the ears.

Apple Designs Custom Face Masks For Employees

The new Apple Face Mask is light and comfortable that keeps the employees safe. According to Bloomberg, Apple has designed special face masks and has started to distribute them to corporate and retail employees, most of whom currently wear protective masks on the job to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the new piece of the news suggests that Apple is providing two different face masks to employees. A clear mask called (surprise!) ClearMask was sourced from other companies. The new mask, called (again, surprise!) Apple Face Mask has been created in-house by Apple’s Engineering and Industrial Design teams. That mask has up to three layers that filter incoming and outgoing particles and can be washed and reused up to five times, according to Mashable.

