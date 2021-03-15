Apple is discontinuing the original HomePod model. On its official online store, Apple displayed a message stating, “While supplies last” on the product page. In some regions, it is already unavailable. The company has not announced any plan of replacing the model. There have also been no rumours of a replacement HomePod as well.

Apple is Discontinuing the Original HomePod

The HomePod was launched back in 2018. The product was being loved due to its audio quality, especially considering the size. The only thing people did not like about this HomePod was its price. The launch price was $349 which was greater than the price of other voice assistants in the market. Moreover, it also had general restrictions on playing your own music on the device apart from Apple Music.

To overcome the restriction issue, the company has dropped the price to a more reasonable $299. It also has continued to improve the product through software updates. Despite all those efforts, the original HomePod was never a big seller. The average consumer still is not too keen on spending $299 on a smart speaker when there are much cheaper alternatives on the market.

Apple then took a smart decision by launching a more affordable HomePod mini last year for $99. The mini model has respectable audio quality and a much broader feature set than what the original HomePod had at launch. But still, it does not get much fame as people simply don’t seem to care about audio quality.

Let’s see what Apple will bring in place of the HomePod. We surely have to wait to get to know more about it.

