Apple Ditches Samsung for new TSMC Chips to Improve Battery Life on iPhone 14

There’s been a big improvement in battery life with Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Plus lines. However, now it looks like Apple could go even further with the iPhone 14, as it’s switching from Samsung to TSMC 5G chips. According to a source in Taiwan, the chipmaker TSMC has taken over Samsung because of its new manufacturing process. It further said that TSMC will get all the orders for Apple’s 5G chips for its new iPhone 14 line. In 2021, TSMC announced its 6nm architecture, which will be used in these 5G chips.

Analysts also anticipated that the focus of the market in 2022 will not be on the upgradation of 5G chips, but the RF transceiver chips necessary for 5G or WiFi 6/6E. If you remember, there was a rumour that the iPhone 13 would be able to use Wi-Fi 6E. As it didn’t happen, it would make sense if this new 5G chip supports the latest frequency bands that the iPhone 14 could use.

Furthermore, TSMC has updated the description of the 6nm RF process on the company’s blog last year. Since each additional square millimetre of the motherboard area of any device will decrease the size of the battery by a similar proportion, it will also affect the battery life. Consequently, the shrinking of large component 5G RF transceivers will definitely free up some space.

Technical information from TSMC last year says that the 6nm RF process reduces power consumption and area for 5G RF transceivers below 6GHz and millimeter-wave bands while taking into account the performance, functions, and battery life that consumers need.

Another good reason to put this new chip in the iPhone 14 is that there’s more room for more battery life. It will be faster over 5G and Wi-Fi.

