Apple Diversifies its Component Suppliers to Avoid Delay in iPhone 14 Series Launch

The Silicon Valley giant Apple is anticipated to debut the iPhone 14 series later this year. Therefore, Apple has diversified its component suppliers, to minimize any delays in its launch. This will help the Cupertino tech titan to minimize reliance on a single source. The company has plans to unveil four new models this year, with a small overhaul, as part of its iPhone 14 series. These will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Advertisement

Apple is believed to eliminate the ‘iPhone mini’ model this year. Instead, Apple is anticipated to debut the iPhone 14 Max with a bigger screen alongside the vanilla iPhone 14.

Apple Diversifies its Component Suppliers to Avoid any delay in iPhone 14 Series Launch

Additionally, Apple’s suppliers’ list has extended since China’s SG Micro has received the quality certifications for the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 models. As to a report by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, SG Micro is likely to send the PMICs for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If this is actually true, this will be the first time the Chinese manufacturer will sell components to Apple, demonstrating its technical capabilities have reached the tier-1 level.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Max (Expected Specifications):

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are expected to arrive with cutting-edge specifications. The iPhone 14 Max will most likely feature a 6.7-inch display. Apple is not likely to equip the non-Pro devices with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max may receive a 12MP dual-camera configuration. There will be a 12MP main camera arrangement combined with a 12MP ultrawide camera sensor.

As far as selfie cameras are concerned, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are rumored to receive a 12MP front-facing camera. In terms of performance, the iPhones would be powered with an updated version of the A15 Bionic CPU.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max (Expected Specifications):

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may get rid of their notch this year. Apple is likely to replace the notch with a punch hole and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and the Face ID sensors. The iPhone 14 Pro is believed to arrive with a 6.1-inch OLED ProMotion display, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max could come with a 6.7-inch ProMotion display.

As far as cameras are concerned, Apple is reported to make some enhancements to the iPhone 14 Pro models camera arrangement. The iPhone Pro models may arrive with a 48MP main camera sensor which could be larger than the iPhone 13 Pro versions.

Other cameras on the Pro versions could include a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP 2.5x telephoto camera. Additionally, there have been reports that Apple would incorporate a periscope camera on the Pro versions.

Furthermore, the sources entail that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset. The updated 4nm CPU will come with performance enhancements over the A15 chipset and will be more efficient than its predecessor.

Check out? Apple Watch Pro will be Completely Redesigned with a 7% Larger Screen