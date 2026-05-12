Apple Enables 5G on iPhones in Pakistan with Latest iOS Update

The journey toward widespread 5G adoption in Pakistan has achieved another important milestone as Apple has officially enabled 5G support on iPhones through its latest software update. The development is being viewed as a major boost for the country’s telecom sector and digital ecosystem.

According to telecom industry sources, all iPhone models from the iPhone 12 Pro Max and above will now support 5G connectivity in Pakistan. Following the release of the iOS 26.5 update, iPhone users will be able to access 5G services offered by Zong and Jazz.

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The move marks a significant step forward in the development of Pakistan’s 5G ecosystem. Industry experts believe the activation of 5G on iPhones will accelerate digital transformation and encourage wider adoption of next-generation mobile technology across the country.

With 5G enabled, users can experience significantly faster internet speeds, lower latency, and an overall improved digital experience. The enhanced connectivity is also likely to improve online streaming, mobile gaming, cloud-based applications, and business communication services.

Telecom analysts say Apple’s support for 5G compatibility in Pakistan strengthens confidence in the country’s evolving digital infrastructure and opens the door for more advanced technological services in the future.

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