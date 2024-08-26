Apple Event: A Farewell to Old Favorites

Apple’s highly anticipated annual Apple event is just around the corner, scheduled to take place on September 10th. This event will likely introduce the next generation of iPhones, along with new AirPods models, updated Apple Watches, and possibly other exciting products. However, with every new release, Apple also makes the decision to discontinue older models to make room for the latest innovations.

Here are ten Apple products that are likely to be discontinued after the September event:

iPhone 15 Pro Max: As Apple introduces the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the current flagship model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to be phased out. iPhone 15: The iPhone 15, while still a relatively new model, may also be discontinued to make way for the iPhone 16. iPhone 14 Pro Max: The iPhone 14 Pro Max, while still a popular choice, is likely to be discontinued as Apple focuses on the newer iPhone 16 Pro Max. iPhone 14: The iPhone 14, similar to the iPhone 15, may also be discontinued to simplify Apple’s product lineup. iPhone SE (3rd generation): The iPhone SE, being a more budget-friendly option, is often discontinued after a few years. With the introduction of new models, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) may be phased out. Apple Watch Series 9: As Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 10, the Series 9 is expected to be discontinued. Apple Watch Series 8: The Apple Watch Series 8 may also be discontinued to make room for the newer Series 10. AirPods Pro (2nd generation): With the anticipated release of new AirPods Pro, the current generation may be discontinued. AirPods (3rd generation): The AirPods (3rd generation) could also be phased out to make way for newer models. MacBook Pro (2021): While the MacBook Pro (2021) is still a powerful machine, Apple may discontinue it to focus on newer models with improved performance and features.

It’s important to note that these are predictions based on historical trends and the expected product releases at the September Apple event. Apple may choose to keep some of these products available for a limited time or offer them at discounted prices.