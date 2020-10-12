Apple Event: These products expected to launch on Oct 13





Apple generally holds three to four events in a year. There’s usually a spring event in March, the WDC in June, an iPhone and Apple Watch-focused September event, and sometimes an event in October if iPads or Macs are expected in the fall. Apple event is expected on October 13, 2020.

What you’ll get on Tuesday are iPhones. A lot of iPhones. This event will see the launch of the iPhone 12 models and unveiling of its other products.

iPhone mini

Finally, you could use the flagship iPhone with only one hand. There is a smaller screen on the iPhone SE, but giant bezels as well. First of all, the iPhone 12 mini can have the same edge-to – edge display as the iPhone 12, albeit smaller.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Phones that aren’t big enough these days for you? Only wait, then, for this giant. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is almost certainly going to have a 6.7-inch screen, which is even bigger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. It will have three camera lenses (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto) and an upgraded portrait mode and AR LiDAR sensor.

HomePod

The HomePod looks awesome. It sounds amazing. It’s just too damn costly. It’s too expensive for regular people at $299 and not fancy enough for serious audiophiles. Now it looks like Apple is ready to compete with the HomePod mini against Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Nest Audio, which will be priced at $99.

AirPods Studio

There may be two models in production, a luxury edition with leather-like fabrics and a fitness-focused edition with lighter, breathable materials. \Apple is believed to be working on high-end over-ear Bluetooth headphones with an all-new style and improved sound quality, which may be called ‘AirPods Studio.’ It is possible to have detachable ear cups and headband padding, which will allow these components to be switched out. It is expected that the headphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation.