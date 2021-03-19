Apple Face ID feature gets an update and its interesting !

Apple Face ID authentication feature is one of the best facial recognition systems used in a smartphone. However, it appears that having distinct facial expressions will make it much more secure.

While Apple face ID recognition is one of the most secure types of biometric authentication, there are still ways to get around the systems (including using a static picture of one’s face). However, researchers have created a new algorithm that uses the user to register a distinct facial expression to assist with these problems. This might also include making amusing/interesting faces when filling out a form.

Face detection is implemented by the Cupertino-based company using a front-facing TrueDepth sensor, which maps and fits the spatial geometry of the user’s face. In other words, a plain flat image would not deceive the machine. It will also prevent FaceID from hacking.

FaceID only allows you to look at your phone for a fraction of a second before it notices you and unlocks itself. FaceID will be used for more than just unlocking the phone; it will also be used to download new content and make Apple Pay payments.

FaceID tends to build on previous applications in crucial areas, but relying entirely on your face to control your device’s contents poses broader problems that might be more difficult to resolve.