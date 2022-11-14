Apple has placed a major emphasis on user privacy over the past few years. Regarding the matter, the iPhone manufacturer has engaged in conflict with other Big Tech companies, most notably Facebook owner Meta. Apple’s attempts to preserve customer data have resulted in billions of dollars in lost revenue for platforms like Facebook. It turns out, however, that Apple had been collecting user data itself, despite the fact that the users had set their settings to prevent Apple from doing so. Therefore, Apple is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly breaching the California Invasion of Privacy Act.

Apple Faces Lawsuit For Tracking User Activity Even with Settings Turned off

Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry, app developers and security researchers with the software business Mysk, have discovered that iOS sends “every tap you make” to Apple from within one of the company’s own apps. According to the developers, attempts to deactivate this data collection, such as choosing the Settings option “block the sharing of Device Analytics entirely,” had no effect on the transmission of the data.

Additionally, the data obtained is highly specific. According to Gizmodo, iPhone users using the App Store app would have their search data, what they touched on, and how long they saw an app sent to Apple in real time. Apple will receive a record of the user’s watched materials, any articles they read within the app, and the stock names they looked for. Additionally, the timestamps for when a user accessed stock information will be transmitted.

Mysk did the test using an iOS 14.6 jailbroken iPhone. The researchers detected identical iPhone behaviour on an iOS 16 device that was not jailbroken. Due to encryption, Mysk was unable to ascertain precisely what data was being transmitted on the device running the most recent operating system.

Thursday saw the filing of a class action lawsuit alleging that Apple’s activities breach the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The complaint focuses less on the fact that Apple collects this information. The lawsuit focuses on Apple’s settings, including “Allow Apps to Request to Track” and “Share Analytics,” which give customers the impression they may deactivate such tracking.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Apple and other digital companies collect customer data. However, as the Mysk team discovered, Apple collects this data regardless of the user’s privacy settings, which provides them the choice to disable data collection. This may give users a false feeling of privacy.

Check out? Apple’s Emergency SOS Feature Will Make Its Way To iPhone 14 This Month