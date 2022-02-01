Apple Files a Law Suit Against Indie Film ‘Apple-Man’

The Silicon Valley giant Apple has been facing a number of lawsuits lately because of its App Store regulations. Now, it appears that the company is apparently taking a break from battling government regulators and court-ordered modifications as it is filing its own lawsuit against Ukrainian filmmaker Vasyl Moskalenko. The reason behind it is that the filmmaker made and directed the Kickstarter-funded action comedy film Apple-Man.

The basic crux of the movie is as follows:

Apple-Man is an action comedy film, that pays homage to famous superhero sagas. The main character is a superhero Apple-Man who has a superpower to levitate apples. The film was crowdfunded through Kickstarter, with pledges reaching €101,717 (about US$120,000). The principal photography of Apple-Man was shot in Kyiv, in authentic Ukrainian locations, including Kyiv fortress.

The Film director told a source that Apple filed a notice of opposition and started trial proceedings against Apple-Man when the film made it into post-production. Similarly, in 2020, Apple utilized legal tactics to prevent a small business from branding a pear logo for its meal planner and grocery list application.

While the filmmaker of Apple-Man claims that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has already authorized his film, Apple is attempting to have the trademark registration application dismissed by waging “active opposition.”

Apple has filed a lawsuit against Moskalenko, citing concerns that consumers will believe Apple-Man is “connected with, or sanctioned, endorsed, or provided by Apple,” according to a 467-page court document.

In a video, Moskalenko sends a message to Apple and said,

“My film is about apples, the fruits,” Moskalenko remarked, emphasizing that his film makes no mention of Apple, the firm, or any of its products. “I’ll have to spend nearly all of my Kickstarter funds on legal fees.”

“If my registration is denied, there are no guarantees that Apple will not demand to erase my film after its debut,” the indie filmmaker said.

“It appears to be a classic case of bullying,” Moskalenko stated. “I’m still hoping this is all a misunderstanding.” “I am open to dialogue and hope that we can overcome this conflict,” the Ukrainian filmmaker added.

