Apple Fitness+ Instructors Tease Upcoming Service
Apple Fitness+ service is getting ready to join the family sometime before the end of 2020. There is no information about the exact date yet. However, ahead of the official launch, Fitness+ instructors tease the upcoming service on Instagram that the service is launching “soon”. They also show that they are in the recording workouts processes.
All the instructors’ Instagram images have shown that Apple is likely encouraging Fitness+ instructors to tease the launch of the service. The instructors used the #CloseYourRings hashtag in the posts and mention the @AppleFitinessPlus account.
Well, None of the posts shared anything about the launch date for Apple Fitness+, but we know that Apple is working to introduce the service in “late 2020”. The instructers’ new social media push also gave us a clue that Apple is ready to make the users fit and healthy by launching the service sooner rather than later.
Slated to arrive before the end of 2020, Apple Fitness+ will offer guided workouts fronted by a roster of instructors. Ahead of the launch of the service, those same instructors are putting the word out about the service, suggesting its launch could happen very soon, according to Appleinsider.
Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s upcoming subscription service that will allow users to take a workout class around the globe. Users will be able to take exercise classes such as running, biking, weight lifting, yoga, dancing, and more. All the users from anywhere will be able to take classes on their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, with their Apple Watch readings that will be visible showing on the screen while exercising.
Note: The company is also offering a 3-month free trial to the service, when it launches, for those who recently purchased an Apple Watch.
