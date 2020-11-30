Apple Fitness+ service is getting ready to join the family sometime before the end of 2020. There is no information about the exact date yet. However, ahead of the official launch, Fitness+ instructors tease the upcoming service on Instagram that the service is launching “soon”. They also show that they are in the recording workouts processes.

All the instructors’ Instagram images have shown that Apple is likely encouraging Fitness+ instructors to tease the launch of the service. The instructors used the #CloseYourRings hashtag in the posts and mention the @AppleFitinessPlus account.

Apple Fitness+ Instructors Tease Upcoming Service

Well, None of the posts shared anything about the launch date for Apple Fitness+, but we know that Apple is working to introduce the service in “late 2020”. The instructers’ new social media push also gave us a clue that Apple is ready to make the users fit and healthy by launching the service sooner rather than later.