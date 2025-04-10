Apple has made a bold logistical move to avoid steep tariffs in the US — by airlifting 600 tons of iPhones from India. According to sources cited by Reuters, the tech giant chartered cargo planes to ship around 1.5 million iPhones to the U.S. as part of a quiet yet significant strategy to protect profits and keep devices affordable for American consumers.

This shift highlights how Apple is adapting to rising geopolitical and economic pressures. With U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods skyrocketing to 125% under President Donald Trump, Apple saw the need to diversify its production. India became the next best option, with much lower tariffs — just 26% — for imported goods, though this rate has currently been paused under a temporary agreement that excludes China.

Apple Flies 1.5 Million iPhones from India to the US to Dodge Tariffs — What It Means for the Tech Market

To make this work, Apple had to speed up processes in India. The company lobbied authorities at the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu to create a special “green corridor” to fast-track customs clearance, cutting the time from 30 hours to just six. This mirrors systems Apple has long used at airports in China to ensure the swift movement of goods.

Since March, six cargo flights — each capable of carrying 100 tons — have reportedly transported the iPhones. Each iPhone weighs about 350 grams when packaged, which adds up to about 1.5 million devices.

Apple didn’t do this alone. Foxconn, Apple’s key manufacturing partner, played a central role by increasing production in India by 20%. The factory in Chennai even started operating on Sundays — a typical day off — to meet the demand. This plant, which produced 20 million iPhones last year, is now part of Apple’s broader effort to make India a major production hub. Tata and Foxconn, two of Apple’s key partners, are already operating three factories, with two more under construction.

This strategy could prove critical in the long term. According to Counterpoint Research, about 20% of iPhones sold in the U.S. already come from India. And those numbers are expected to grow as Apple seeks to reduce its dependency on China.

See Also: Pixel 10 Pro Fold May See $200 Price Drop – Here’s What to Expect

Had Apple not taken action, the consequences for consumers would have been significant. A top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max priced at $1,599 could have surged to $2,300 due to the 125% tariff, according to Rosenblatt Securities. That’s a price jump many customers wouldn’t be willing to absorb.

What It Means for the Future

Apple’s decision signals a major shift in global manufacturing dynamics. India is quickly becoming a key player in the global smartphone supply chain, with support from its government and increasing investment from tech giants.

As companies like Apple move manufacturing out of China, we could see other brands follow suit. This could also benefit the Indian economy by creating jobs, increasing exports, and boosting the country’s profile in the tech industry.