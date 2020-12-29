Apple foldable iPhone rumors to have a clamshell design

Foldable phones are rising in popularity, but there’s not much room for smartphones. Other than the only companies including Samsung, Motorola, LG, Huawei have also launched folding smartphones in the market. However, Apple foldable iPhone is in process.

Lately, Apple has known to have been working on a foldable smartphone range for a while now. Quite a few leaks indicated that Apple was already creating a foldable iPhone, but the recent leaks show that the smartphone may have a clamshell design. Apple’s rivals, including Samsung, have also joined the folding smartphone segment.

Apple is partnering with Samsung on the foldable OLED screen of the iPhone. The tipster mentions that Apple will keep the iPhones OLED screen (introduced with iPhone 12) instead of a mini-LED display that some smartphones like iPad and Macs are rumoured to feature in the future. In addition, the clamshell-like iPhone is currently being checked at the Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China.

In 2017 rumour kept the folding iPhone idea alive, suggesting that Apple was working with LG to create an iPhone with a foldable display. LG has a range of foldable display designs that use lightweight OLED panels, including the one that bends like a book and a second that rolls like a newspaper.

From sources, it states that Apple may launch a foldable Phone sometime in 2022 or 2023, but also mentioned that the company is still playing with the concept as of now.