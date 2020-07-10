Apple has announced that it is planning for a new and free resource aimed at helping educators of all skill levels to gain the ability to teach both Swift and Xcode. Basically, Apple wants to encourage more students to learn app development. Apple will start offering free online training on July 13 for educators.

According to Apple. this curriculum has been redesigned to meet students learning styles, based on user feedback.

Apple Free Online Coding Course is Live for Teachers

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services said, “Apple has worked alongside educators for 40 years, and we’re especially proud to see how Develop in Swift and Everyone Can Code have been instrumental in helping teachers and students make an impact in their communities. We’ve seen community college students build food security apps for their campus and watched middle school educators host virtual coding clubs over the summer break. As part of our commitment to help expand access to computer science education, we are thrilled to be adding a new professional learning course to help more educators, regardless of their experience, have the opportunity to learn coding and teach the next generation of developers and designers.”

There will be four books in new series, that include “Develop in Swift Explorations,” “Develop in Swift AP CS Principles,” and “Develop in Swift Fundamentals.” All these four books are available while a fifth book named “Develop in Swift Data Collections,” will become available later this fall. You can access all the books in Apple Books.

Apple is also planning to start a new professional learning course for Develop in Swift, available to educators at no cost.

