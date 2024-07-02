Apple Gears Up for iPhone 16 Launch, Orders More Chips!

Apple seems to be getting ready for a blockbuster launch of the iPhone 16 series! The tech giant has reportedly increased its order of next-generation chips, hinting at strong demand and exciting features for the upcoming iPhones.

Here’s a breakdown for the non-techie folks:

More Chips, More Phones

Apple ordered significantly more chips compared to last year’s iPhone 15 launch. This suggests they might be making a lot more iPhone 16s, which could mean they expect a lot of people to buy them!

AI Powerhouse

A new feature called “Apple Intelligence” might be a big reason for the upgrade frenzy. This cool AI stuff requires a powerful chip, and some older iPhones won’t be able to run it. So, people with iPhones 15 or older might want to upgrade to an iPhone 16 to experience the latest features.

Chip Upgrades for Everyone

This year, all new iPhone models, even the basic ones, are expected to have faster chips. Some pricier iPhone 16 models might even get an extra AI boost for super-smart features. Plus, the standard models might get more memory (RAM) for a smoother experience.

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September, so stay tuned for more exciting details about the iPhone 16! In the meantime, you can check out our iPhone 16 and Pro articles to learn more about the rumors surrounding these upcoming devices.