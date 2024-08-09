Apple Gears Up for iPhone 16 Launch with Display Production in Full Swing

Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 16 series, which is expected to be revealed at a rumored event on September 10th. As the hype is building, some latest reports suggest that the mass production of the iPhone 16 displays has already begun, as Apple is anticipating a strong demand.

According to the South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung and LG have been given the responsibility to produce iPhone 16 displays. Both of these companies supplied the displays for the iPhone 15 series last year as well. The stats showed that Samsung held an 87 percent share and LG provided the remaining 13 percent. For the iPhone 16, Samsung is reportedly producing around 80 million display panels, representing 65.04 percent of the total, while LG is manufacturing 43 million panels, with a 34.96 percent share.

Moreover, the report reveals that Apple has ordered 30% more display panels than its estimated demand of around 90 million units. It indicates the company’s confidence in the iPhone 16 series’ potential popularity

The new iPhones are expected to attract attention with upgraded performance. It is expected to feature an advanced chipset, enhanced cameras, new color options (Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Green), and rumored hardware changes such as Capture and Action buttons. Moreover, some of the design details were also leaked in a recent hands-on video of the iPhone 16 dummies.

