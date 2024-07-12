Apple Gears Up to Ship Over 90 Million iPhone 16 Units in 2024

Summers are usually a quiet period for Apple when it comes to launching new products. However, the company is busily preparing for a significant wave of hardware releases this fall. According to a new report, Apple plans to ship an impressive 90 million or more iPhone 16 units in 2024 alone.

Apple Inc. is aiming to ship at least 90 million iPhone 16 devices in the latter half of this year, relying on advanced AI services to drive demand for its new lineup after a challenging 2023. The company has informed suppliers and partners about its target of approximately 10% growth in new iPhone shipments compared to the previous models. This comes after Apple shipped around 81 million iPhone 15s in the second half of 2023.

One of the key factors driving this anticipated increase is Apple’s focus on its Apple Intelligence features. These AI-powered capabilities will make the new iPhones highly attractive to consumers. For those who purchased the iPhone 15 last year, only the Pro and Pro Max versions will receive Apple Intelligence updates. In contrast, all iPhone 16 models will come with full support for these advanced AI features, making them a significant upgrade.

Another factor contributing to the projected shipment increase is the recovering demand in China. The iPhone had a slow start in China at the beginning of 2024, as indicated by government data and independent market research from firms like Counterpoint Research. However, demand has rebounded strongly since April, partly due to a series of discounts leading up to the important “618” shopping event on June 18. This surge in demand is expected to continue, bolstering overall sales figures for the new iPhone models.

The mix of Apple Intelligence integration, improved sales in China, and other anticipated new features in the iPhone 16 lineup are all contributing to Apple’s optimistic shipment goals. The company is betting that these enhancements will make the iPhone 16 a must-have device for consumers around the world.

In summary, while the summer may be quiet for new Apple product releases, the company is setting the stage for a major fall launch. With plans to ship over 90 million iPhone 16 models in 2024, driven by advanced AI features and recovering demand in key markets like China, Apple is gearing up for a significant uptick in its smartphone sales.

