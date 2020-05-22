Apple & Google COVID-Tracing Software is Now Available
Apple and Google’s COVID-tracing software is now ready to alert those people who might have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient. The software is facilitating public health authorities around the world to create mobile applications that notify people who may have been exposed to an infected person.
The new tool, which the two tech giants call an “exposure notification” tool is utilizing the Bluetooth radios within smartphones and it is a part of a new software update that the companies have introduced. The governments can now use the software to create contact tracing apps which will be available in Apple’s App Store or the Google Play store and citizens can download them.
People who have updated their phones with the latest software can share their Bluetooth signal, logging when the radio recognizes other people who have downloaded an app that uses the software.
Doug Burgum, the Republican governor of North Dakota said:
“North Dakota is excited to be among the first states in the nation to utilize the exposure notification technology built by Apple and Google to help keep our citizens safe,”
Apple and Google have confirmed that some U.S. states and 22 countries will be able to use the software, but the companies didn’t provide a list of all the government agencies using it.
