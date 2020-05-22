 Apple & Google COVID-Tracing Software is Now Available

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: May 22, 2020
 Apple & Google COVID-Tracing Software is Now Available
Apple and Google’s COVID-tracing software is now ready to alert those people who might have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient. The software is facilitating public health authorities around the world to create mobile applications that notify people who may have been exposed to an infected person.

