Apple Halts iPhone Production in India After Riot Breaks out Over Wages

In the Wistron factory last Saturday, workers started rioting during the night shift in India. Almost all 2,000 employees were protesting over the pay which supposedly was lower than the amount they were promised by Wistron. Wistron was hired by Apple to build the iPhone at factories in locations like China and India. According to some reports, employees damaged furniture, vehicles and assembly units. Because of this issue, Apple Halts iPhone Production in India.

In an email written to Reuters, Apple said,

“We have teams on the ground,” and have “immediately launched a detailed investigation at Wistron’s Narasapura facility.”

Both Apple and Wistron’s plans to expand manufacturing in India could be damaged by the riot. According to a report by the Times of India, the damage, originally estimated at $57 million, was reduced to a range between $3.5 million and $7 million. It seems like the damage to the factory might lead to a delay in the production of some iPhone models.

The workers claim that they have not been fully paid for four months and are being forced to do extra shifts. Apple has arranged an investigation team to get the facts and to take action based on those facts.

The question now arises, if the workers really are not getting the full wages, what will be the action of Apple? Whether the company should finish the contract with the Wistron for the iPhone production in India or should deal the matter with other ways? Obviously, we have to wait to get to know the facts regarding this issue.

On the other hand, as soon as the riot got started, people started making fun of Modi’s vision of making India Global Prefered Investment country. Such types of riots portray a bad image of the country to the world.

Source: PhoneArena