Apple Hardware chief will step down to lead a new project

Dan Riccio, Apple hardware engineering chief, will resign to lead a new project, the tech giant said on Monday, offering few specifics on the latest position of the long-time executive.

As Apple said in a tweet, Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Business veteran John Ternus, who will join the executive team as executive vice president of hardware engineering, will replace him.

Riccio, who joined Apple as vice president of product development over two decades ago, was appointed vice president of Apple hardware engineering in 2010 and leads the Mac, iPhone, iPad department.

On this shift in positions, Tim Cook said, “Every development Dan has helped bring Apple to life has made us a stronger and more creative company, and we are pleased that he will continue to be part of team. John’s deep knowledge and wide range of experience make him a brave and ambitious leader of our hardware engineering teams. On these exciting new moves, I would like to congratulate them both”.

It is not clear precisely what Riccio is going to be working on “something new” as the statement does not state. An upcoming augmented reality (AR) headset and different iterations of the concept of an Apple car are the most high-profile and well-supported reports about brand new potential Apple products.