Apple has big plans for its new gadgets in 2022

Apple is reported to be working on augmented reality (AR) glasses, which would be its most ambitious endeavor in years. Besides that, new processors are reportedly expected, as well as a revamped iPhone.

MACs

In June 2020, the company announced that it will switch all of its Macs from Intel CPUs to its own silicon within two years. Many of Apple’s computers, including the MacBook Air, Mac mini, 24in iMac, 13in MacBook Pro, 14in MacBook Pro, and 16in MacBook Pro models, have already been upgraded.

As a result, the following Macs are in need of an M-series upgrade, and there are rumors that a second generation of the already released M1 Macs is in the pipeline.

The Macs that are anticipated to get an upgrade in 2022.

iPhone 14

Nobody expects the firm to stop producing flagship iPhones in 2022, given that it has done so every year since 2007. Given that practically every prior flagship Apple handset has released in September, the iPhone 14 is highly expected to appear in September.

iPad Pro 2022

In 2022, the Apple iPad Pro 2022 is projected to be the company’s next high-end tablet, and renderings of the gadget have been found online. The upcoming Apple iPad Pro model might include a display notch, according to new renderings provided by a Chinese website. According to the source, the iPad Pro 2022 would be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants with OLED screens.

Apple M2 processor

Apple has a somewhat ambitious agenda for its M-x processors. The tech giant is now expected to release its M2 Chipset sometime in the second half of 2022.

HomePod

Although this may not be available until 2022, we hope that the rumors that the company is working on a HomePod with a screen are true.

Apple Watch Sport

According to Mark Gurman, predictions for 2022 are the company is working on a tough Apple Watch model for sports. He previously stated that it will be known as the Apple Watch Sport and will be shock-resistant.