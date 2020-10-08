Apple has designed Scratch-Resistant Glass Coating for Foldable Phones

Apple is one of the companies that know how to market their devices in the right way. The company has introduced us to the latest marketing terms like Face ID, Retina Display, and many other such words. According to the latest news reports, Apple has unveiled its latest product: the full cover display and protecting, Scratch-Resistant Glass for all the upcoming Apple devices.

According to Apple, the term for the covering glass is Gorilla Glass Victus. iPhone users are more likely to damage and break their phones than to have them stolen or misplace them.

Scratch-Resistant Glass Coating- The new Technology in Town

Apple Company has developed a diamond-like carbon coating (DLC) for its devices displays to make its devices more rigid and robust. The latest Gorilla Glass Victus is more challenging and scratch-resistant than the previous versions of gorilla glass. Manufacturers say that users will see a considerable change in drop and its scratch surface performance.

Few details are available that three major companies are working on enhancing their device’s display and created systems to coat with diamond-like coatings. About its structure, the company says that Spiral Grain Coatings on iPhone’s glass structure makes it stronger and more durable to damages.

The manufacturer shows a series of videos that can deliver the Glass Display’s strength, and it can survive up to two meters of a drop. An interesting fact is that it can be used on other Apple products like iMac and even Apple Watch.

The Glass can withstand more pressure and more resistant to drops before surrendering to breakage. In a Knoop Diamond Scratch Test, the latest Victus Glass could beat other competing products that were tested as it can withstand an 8 Newton Load. The Apple company website already states, “Creating tougher Glass isn’t rocket science. It’s molecular science.”

