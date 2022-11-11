Apple headset to go into initial production in March 2023

According to reports, first mixed reality Apple headset will begin mass production in March. It is anticipated that fewer than one million gadgets would be produced.

Gurman claims that a less expensive replacement for end users is already under development; it has the codename “N602” and may go by the moniker “Apple Reality One.”

However, the aforementioned premium model Reality Pro comes first. Recently, additional insider information about this also surfaced. The advancement of the project is reported in a report from the Taiwanese electronics. According to the report, mass production will begin in March 2023. April could bring about the unveiling.

Once Apple enters the fray, public interest in VR may rise to a new level. VR headsets may become the kind of must-have accessory that average consumers feel driven and convinced to acquire because to Apple’s strong brand recognition and high level of consumer trust.

However, Apple headset will have the customary “Apple tax” – it is anticipated to cost more than $2,000 — and production may be capped at less than 1 million pieces.

Despite the initial headset’s low profitability, Apple’s manufacturing partners are reportedly willing to collaborate with the company on the project to demonstrate their technical prowess and position themselves for future AR/VR products.

According to the most recent report, Apple appears committed to the VR market. Therefore, if Meta wants to compete.