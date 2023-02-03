Advertisement

In its earnings report, Apple has disclosed that it has two billion active devices, including the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and other products. The figure announced as part of Apple’s latest financial earnings call. Apple faces an increase from the 1.8 billion active devices it revealed in January 2022.

Apple Hits Milestone of 2 billion Active Devices

“As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment,” said Tim Cook, “we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do.”

“During the December quarter,” he continued, “we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base.”

Announcing the milestone, Cook said that it was attracting users away from Android and other manufacturers.

As for the Services, it saw a record $20.8 billion in revenue for the quarter, slightly beating the $19.5 billion estimate. That was delivered by 935 million paid subscriptions, up 150 million from a year ago.

“We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “We generated $34 billion in operating cash flow and returned over $25 billion to shareholders during the quarter while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

