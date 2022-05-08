Apple introduced iCloud Documents and Data back in 2014. This was a system that automatically synchronized data from different apps and made them available across a wide array of devices. Now, Apple discontinued this service. But don’t worry, Apple iCloud Documents and Data is now part of iCloud Drive.

Apple iCloud Documents and Data is Finally Part of iCloud Drive

On a support page, the company explains that iCloud Documents and Data no longer exists:

iCloud Documents and Data, our legacy document syncing service, has been discontinued and replaced by iCloud Drive. If you used iCloud Documents and Data, your account has been migrated to iCloud Drive.

Apple had previously announced that it would discontinue the service. Now iCloud Drive is the go-to place for all your documents and data. This is what the company says,

“iCloud Drive allows you to easily store, access, and share files with friends and family. Documents that you store in iCloud Drive stay up to date across all of your devices, and you can access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC.”

Apple is also having its WWDC 2022 event next month. About a month before Apple announced this iCloud new integration. The company has also announced a handful of new features during the iOS 15 cycle. So we can expect more news in the upcoming event.

On the other hand, users also want a better free storage plan. Since its launch, the company has only offered 5GB of cloud storage without cost. Let’s see whether the company will offer a better option in the upcoming event or not.

