Apple Inc. Acquires AI Music for Tailor Made Music

A recent acquisition has happened of AI Music by the Apple Inc. AI Music (Artificial Intelligence Music) is an app that can generate tailor-made music as per the users knowledge or preference.

The Artificial Intelligence Music was established back in 2016. It originated from London with a small number of employees. This purchase was finalized a week earlier. Now lets understand why Apple Inc. went for the purchase.

During 2021, Apple had slowed down its acquisition spending. They had devoted a specific amount for the payment of deals i.e. only $33 million, over the fiscal year. This was confirmed by them in their October filing. In comparison to its earlier expenditures on similar things it has gone down from $1.5 billion in 2020 and $624 million in 2019.

The Artificial Intelligence Music has the technology that can create soundtrack that use royalty-free music. The Artificial Intelligence, helps the user create a customized soundtracks. The soundtracks gets altered by the user’s interactions. The sound intensity of the song will change according to the mood of the user. The intensity of the song in the video game will change if the user is exercising.

The AI Music on their LinkedIn page said that it goal is to give their consumers the power to choose the music they want; altered according to their need. Or give such a solution that will adapt to their listeners.

Regarding the purchase when Cupertino, California-based Apple representative was asked they declined to comment.

A similar small scale purchase was done by Apple back in 2021. It was the acquisition of a Classical Music Streaming company by the name Primephonic. The Classical Music purchase will soon become an app and will be part of Apple Music.

This Artificial Intelligence Music will definitely give the user a great boost in their fitness routines and will make the heavy workouts some what easy.

