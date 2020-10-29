Apple increases iPhone 12 production by 2M Units due to strong demand





The iPhone professional and iPhone 12 have been on open sale in several areas for a few days. It is heard that the demand for these two phones has been so strong. So strong the demand was that Apple has reportedly contacted its supply chain partners to increase the iPhone 12 production by 2 million units.

Everyone wants to buy the Apple new series. The addition of an OLED display screen along with the 5G and the latest sleek frame design is enough to catch the customer’s interest.

According to Cinda Securities, Apple will look for the iPhone 12 range’s demand to reach the 80-85 million unit goal. Further estimation predicts huge shipments in the year 2021 of about 230-240 million. If this becomes true, then it would position the iPhone 12 range as the best and most selling Apple phones in history.

Moreover, the present record holder is the iPhone 6 plus and iPhone 6 range at an approximated 222,4 million units.

Apple 12 series is a 6.1 inch iPhone; it was released on 16th October 2020. The starting price of the iPhone is $799, and it offers massive storage of 128GB and 256GB is available for extra free storage. The iPhone 12 has a huge demand among Apple lovers because of its compact size and latest design.

According to the officials, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, estimated that pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are 7-9 million units total. Besides this, he also predicted that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro would account for 70-80 percent of the total 12-range shipments, and on the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will reach 15-20 percent level.

