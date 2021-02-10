Apple Introduce Battery Replacement Plan for MacBook Pro Versions 2016 & 2017

Apple has announced a battery replacement service for the 2016 and 2017 versions of MacBook Pro that does not charge more than one percent. The Cupertino company, Apple said “very few customers” suffered from this problem, but the reason for the charging problem was not specified. Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 upgrades to address battery charging problems for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro versions, as well as a battery replacement program. The latest update is just over a week after the launch of macOS Big Sur 11.2 with Bluetooth connectivity updates and external display issues.

Apple Introduce Battery Replacement Plan for MacBook Pro Versions 2016 and 2017

Affected customers of the MacBook Pro program 2016 and 2017 will verify eligibility for the replacement programme by the battery health status that will show a “Service Recommended” message. You can access battery health status via Apple menu > System Preference> Battery > Battery on macOS Big Sur. On the macOS Catalina and earlier models, the battery in the menu bar can be accessed by holding the option key and clicking the battery icon in the menu bar.

“If your battery is normal, then its status will indicate that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue,” said Apple on the support page.

If you have some trouble with your battery and are eligible to replace it, email Apple for a free replacement. However, before the service, Apple will review the model to check if the unit is eligible to replace the free battery.

Apple also advises that consumers upgrade to the latest macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 versions in 2016 and 2017 or download the Catalina 10.15.7 macOS optional update. The company reported that upgrading the new version of the macOS would help avoid a battery failure on other MacBook Pro versions in 2016 and 2017.

