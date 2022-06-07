Apple demonstrated a new car dashboard that, according to the company, will be able to display important indicators such as speed and gas consumption. Apple stated that automakers like Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, and Honda Motor Corporation intend to integrate the new CarPlay software in future vehicles. Furthermore, the Silicon Valley giant also said that the new software would be more fully integrated into automobiles in the near future. The CarPlay will encompass new collaboration and safety features.

The company revealed the new car dashboard and CarPlay software at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. Apart from this, the company also stated that its new MacBook Air laptop was redesigned with the new M2 silicon processor, which is 35 percent quicker than its predecessor. The new laptop will weigh around 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilograms) and will feature a 1080p high-definition camera for clearer video conversations.

Apple Introduces a New CarPlay Software for Automotive Industry

Apple also revealed that users will also be able to buy now and pay later. ‘Apple Pay Later’ will work wherever Apple Pay is accepted and will be controlled through the Apple Wallet. Users can pay in four equal installments without incurring any interest or fees. Apple also added an edit option to iMessage for transmitted messages, a long-requested feature that Twitter had yet to implement.

The internet giant is also launching a tool called “Safety Check” that allows people in abusive settings to turn off access to sensitive information. Passkeys is a new technique developed by Apple to replace passwords on websites. Passkeys are safer than standard passwords, according to Apple, because they are never kept on a web server.

