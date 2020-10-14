



Apple has officially announced a different product called HomePod smart speaker. After launching many new iPhones in 2020, Apple has decided to launch a HomePod mini for $99. Mini HomePod is a tiny version of the HomePod smart speaker. HomePod mini is the compact size model. It is very handy, and you can place it anywhere in your home.

Apple HomePod is affordable, and it has many features. This new mini speaker will available in two different colors that include Black and White with a mesh fabric exterior look. On the top of the Mini HomePod, there are volume controls and a Siri waveform. It is small and in a spherical shape, just like an Apple. The New Mini speaker offers two passive radiators, one main driver, and an acoustic waveguide on the lower side of it.

Apple Introduces HomePod mini that controls Pandora with Siri

According to the report, the HomePod mini will support third-party streaming services like Amazon Music and Pandora. Furthermore, Apple has debuted a new feature of “intercom” that allows users to have different HomePod devices in different rooms to connect and communicate with each other in the house.

The intercom messages will also be shown on the connected Apple watches, iPads, and other Apple devices. Moreover, if you want to get HomePod mini, then you have to follow the method mentioned below:

Firstly, you can use Siri’s voice commands like you use on your iPhone, for example, “Hey Siri, play some hip hop music on Pandora” or “Hey Siri, play 2 Dope Queens podcast on Pandora”.

Moreover, simpler and easy voice commands will be available once Pandora is chosen as a preferred music service. For example, “Hey Siri, play my favorite music track” or “Hey Siri, play Rihanna.”

Though, if you want to set Pandora as your default music player on the device then you should follow some steps given below:

Firstly, open the Home application on your Apple device.

Then click on the home icon located at the top left of your display screen.

Now choose the “Home Settings” option and click on your avatar to see personal settings.

Finally, click on the “Preferred Service” and then click select “Pandora.”

You can pre-order your mini HomePod device from 6th November onwards and the shipping of orders will start on 16th November 2020.

