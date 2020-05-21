Apple iOS 13.5 Releases with COVID-19 Specific Features
Apple iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 have just appeared with COVID-19 Specific Features. The most interesting feature in the new update is a simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID for those who wear masks. So, if you are out wearing a mask, you can easily open your phone as Face ID will automatically skip the retrying.
Apple iOS 13.5 Releases with COVID-19 Specific Features
It will automatically show the passcode field when it detects that the user is wearing a face mask, so the user can just directly enter the passcode and bypass Face ID. This is working for unlocking the device as well as in apps for things such as payments.
Appleinsider said in a blog:
“For iOS and iPadOS, the update to 13.5 largely centres around COVID-19. One feature change in the betas involved software hooks required for the Exposure Notification API, which would allow contact tracing apps to provide notifications to users.”
According to Apple, the update is also coming with an update to the HomePod. Version 13.4.5 of the HomePod OS is including the improvements to stability and performance.
The new update is bringing another COVID-19 relevant feature which is the support for Exposure Notification API to support COVID-19 contact tracing apps from public health authorities. The feature has been built in collaboration with Google.