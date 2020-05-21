Apple iOS 13.5 Releases with COVID-19 Specific Features

Apple iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 have just appeared with COVID-19 Specific Features. The most interesting feature in the new update is a simplified unlock process for devices with Face ID for those who wear masks. So, if you are out wearing a mask, you can easily open your phone as Face ID will automatically skip the retrying.

It will automatically show the passcode field when it detects that the user is wearing a face mask, so the user can just directly enter the passcode and bypass Face ID. This is working for unlocking the device as well as in apps for things such as payments.

Appleinsider said in a blog: