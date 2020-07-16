Finally, Apple has released the long-awaited iOS 13.6 for all of its platforms. The software update is now functional for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and HomePod. The company has confirmed that the updates will hit the devices around the globe throughout the day.

Apple iOS 13.6 Rolls out with Digital Car Keys

This new update focuses on the new digital car keys feature. It also brings some improvements to the Health app.and introduces audio stories in Apple News+. The new software update includes bug fixes and improvements.

Digital car keys

Unlock, lock, and start your compatible car with your iPhone

Securely remove digital keys from a lost device via iCloud

Share digital keys easily with iMessage

Driver-specific profiles so you can configure shared keys for full-access or restricted driving

Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after the iPhone runs out of battery

Apple News

Audio stories are professionally narrated versions of some of the best reads from Apple News+, selected and produced by the Apple News editors as part of your Apple News+ subscription

Apple News Today is a new, free audio briefing on the day’s top stories from the Apple News editors, also available in the Podcasts app

A new Audio tab makes it easy to find Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories

CarPlay allows you to listen to Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories while on the road

Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+

Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

Health

New category for symptoms in the Health app, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG

Ability to log new symptoms, like fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

Adds a new setting to choose if updates automatically download to your device when on Wi-Fi

Addresses an issue that could cause apps to become unresponsive when syncing data from iCloud Drive

Fixes an issue that could cause data roaming to appear to be disabled on eSIM even though it remained active

Fixes an issue thats causes some phone calls from Saskatchewan to appear as originating from the United States

Addresses an issue that could interrupt audio when making phone calls over Wi-Fi Calling

Fixes an issues that prevented some iPhone 6S and iPhone SE devices from registering for Wi-Fi Calling

Resolves an issue that could cause the software keyboard to appear unexpectedly when connected to certain third-party hardware keyboards

Fixes an issue that could cause Japanese hardware keyboards to be incorrectly mapped as a U.S. keyboard

Addresses stability issues when accessing Control Center when Assistive Touch was enabled

Provides a mechanism for administrators to specify domains to exclude from traffic carried by always-on VPN connections

macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 introduces local news in your Today feed in ‌Apple News‌ and improves the security and reliability of your Mac. ‌Apple News‌ Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to ‌Apple News‌+

Your daily newsletter from ‌Apple News‌ can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements. Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life

Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update

Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection

watchOS 6.2.8 introduces the digital car-key support on the Apple Watch series 5, as well as it expands ECG capability and irregular heart rhythm notifications to the countries that include Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa.

watchOS 6.2.8 includes new features and improvements: Adds support for digital car keys for ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5

ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa

Source: Apple Page

