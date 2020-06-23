At this year’s WWDC, Apple has announced that it is adding a long-awaited feature to its iOS 14. Apple iOS 14 is bringing cycling directions in its maps. However, initially, the feature will only be available in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Beijing, and the company didn’t share a word yet that when it will expand the feature into other parts of the world.

Apple iOS 14 is Bringing Cycling Directions & EV Routing to Maps

In iOS 14, there will be elevation changes, and Apple Maps will also guide people if they should take a flight of stairs to save time or allow them to route around steep hills. Moreover, watchOS 7 will also be able to enjoy the Cycling directions feature.

According to the company, Maps in iOS 14 will also introduce a new “EV routing” feature, which helps users to plan trips around where and when they will need to charge their electric vehicles. Apple says Maps will “track your current vehicle charge and factor in things like elevation to automatically add charging stops along the way,”

The new Maps is also coming with a new “Guides” feature that will present interesting places. Apple iOS is bringing a lot of features that users were waiting for. And now it is time to enjoy them.