It seems Apple is quite serious about the third-party repair and inclusion of parts in the iPhone that are not genuine. In an effort to make others know about it, the company is releasing an Apple iOS 15.2 update that will help others detect spot repaired things.

So before buying a second-hand iPhone, buyers will be able to know about these details by going into iOS 15 settings that include the “Parts and service history” section, placed under General > About. This setting reveals if the battery, camera, and display are replaced. Also, the best thing is that it reveals whether the parts replaced are genuine Apple parts or not. It means if it terms part as an “unknown part|, it is either unofficial, already used from another iPhone, or malfunctioning.

Apple iOS 15.2 will Help you Find out Repaired and Bogus parts

People using iPhone XR, XS or second-generation iPhone SE will only be able to know if the battery is replaced. However, if you have iPhone 11 or newer version, you will also be able to know about display swap, and with iPhone 12 or later you will know if the camera has been replaced.

These things will not stop you from using the device but it will just confirm what is repaired, replaced, or are genuine or not.

The “Unknown Parts” tag would be an alarm for the third-party repairing companies since it will reduce their business once again. In past, Apple has also come up with such initiatives that have given a setback to the repairers. But in my opinion, it’s a good step especially when you are buying a second-hand iPhone, you should know that what’s genuine or what’s not.

Previously mobile fixers were not happy, since by repairing iPhone 13 screen, Face ID was detected which means only Apple could repair it.

