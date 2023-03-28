Advertisement

Apple has revealed the security fixes in iOS 16.4. Along with it, the company unveiled other new software updates that rectify potential security issues with the Apple Neural Engine, Gatekeeper and other system components.

The company released iOS 16.4 and others with new actions in Shortcuts, more emojis, push notifications for web apps, and more features. They also contain various patches for security vulnerabilities.

Apple Releases Security Fixes for iOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, macOS Ventura 13.3

Apple Neural Engine

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

Find My:

Available for: Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information

Description: A privacy issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.

Archive Utility

Available for: macOS Ventura

Impact: An archive may be able to bypass Gatekeeper

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

Apple also issued updates for older devices with security fixes. Apple recommends updating the older operating systems immediately. As there is an actively exploited attack vector, that is fixed in the update. So, do update your devices.

