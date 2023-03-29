Advertisement

Apple iOS 16.4 update brings several minor updates to the mobile operating system. One of the major changes is the ability to receive notifications on web apps from Safari. These notifications also include a badge count on the home screen and they are also configurable with Focus mode. Apart from that, Apple also added Voice Isolation for cellular calls which should offer improved ambient noise reduction.

Apple iOS 16.4 Update Brings Notifications For Web Apps, 21 New Emojis and More

Additionally, Apple also added a total of 21 new emoji symbols including a pink heart, jellyfish, hand gestures and a Wi-Fi symbol. Also, Photos get a neat feature that can remove duplicate photos and videos across iCloud Share Photo Libraries.

Apple Books in iOS 16.4 brings back the page turn animation which was previously removed in iOS 16. There’s built-in support for Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller. The update also comes with improvements to crash detection on the iPhone 14 series.

Eligible Devices:

iOS 16.4 is available to install on iPhone 8 and later.

iOS 16.4 update Highlights:

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available on the emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

