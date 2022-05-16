Apple iOS 16 to be Launched at WWDC 6th June 2022

The new iOS 16 release, is round the corner. Though major changes are brought in the operating system. Apple plans to launch iOS 16 in the WWDC 6th June 2022.

We are getting a number of rumors regarding the different specs that will be unveiled on the WWDC 2022 event. The rumor has it that the new iOS 16 apparently is not very different from the iOS 15.

According to Mark Gurman major changes will be brought in the whole system. How we will interact with the system, are under the changes Apple plans to bring about. A number of few more app will also be introduced.

Mr. Gurman further added that other than these changes no big or a complete make-over is not expected in the new update.

In the WWDC 2022, according to Gurman WatchOS 9 will be getting the updates. Mr. Gurman has only stated that the device will be getting the updates but does not specify what actually will be updated.

Earlier we came across the different rumors about WatchOS 9. We heard that the device will be getting an improvement on their battery which we heard to be an always-available low-power mode; furthermore other extensions of existing atrial fibrillation features, and more workout types and running metrics.

