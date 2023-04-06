Apple iOS 17 Will Reportedly Get Redesigned Control Center

The silicon giant Apple is tipped to unveil the highly anticipated iOS 17 in June at WWDC 2023. The good piece of info is that the iOS 17 will make its way along with other new software. We still don’t know much regarding iOS 17 features yet. However, some recent reports suggest that the iOS update will include a plethora of nice features. Currently, we got our hands on another report claiming that the Control Center will be redesigned for the first time since iOS 11.
iOS 17 Will Get a Redesigned Control Center After So Long
Let me tell you that Apple Control Center was first introduced with iOS 7. All iPhone users know that it allows them to quickly access Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth settings together with media controls and shortcuts to some native apps as well.
Reports claim that the new IOS Update is going to bring a redesigned control panel. However, there are no details about what exactly the new Control Center will bring. I think that Apple will now let users further customize their control centers. Right now, users can only rearrange some of the Control Center things and can add more shortcuts from a preset list of options.
If this came out to be true, this will be the first time in Apple’s history to have redesigned Control Center since iOS 11 that was launched back in 2017. At that time, the company made the panel a full-screen for the iPhone X. On the other hand, some reports claim that iOS 17 would be a minor update focused on improving the overall stability of the system. A journalist Mark Gurman stated last month that the company changed its strategy and asked engineers to further add features that have been much requested by iPhone and iPad users.
The point worth mentioning here is that Apple may drop support for iPhone 8, iPhone X, and the first-generation iPad Pro with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. the company is going to officially announce iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 together with other major OS versions, like watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14. We hope that WWDC will be the event where the company unveils the long-awaited headset project as well. WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5-9, with a special opening event in Apple Park.
