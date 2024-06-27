Apple iOS 18 Beta Introduces RCS Messaging: What You Need to Know

Finally! The wait is over. Apple is addressing the demand for enhanced messaging capabilities by introducing RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging with its upcoming iOS 18 update. This development comes after years of pressure from Google to adopt RCS, aiming to enhance interoperability and feature parity across messaging platforms. Let’s dig into what RCS messages offer on Apple iOS 18 Beta.

Key Features of RCS Messaging on Apple iOS 18 Beta

With the iOS 18 beta, Apple users can anticipate a significant upgrade to their messaging experience. RCS brings several features previously exclusive to iMessage:

Support for higher resolution photos and videos.

Support for larger file sizes and file sharing.

Audio messages.

Cross-platform emoji reactions.

Real-time typing indicators.

Read receipts.

Ability to send messages over cellular or Wi-Fi (SMS is cellular only). There is no cost to send an ‌RCS‌ message over Wi-Fi.

Enhanced group chats.

The integration of RCS messaging is poised to bridge the gap between iOS and Android users, allowing seamless communication across platforms. It is pertinent to mention that the rollout of RCS on iOS remains dependent on carrier support. Initial reports reveal that users on major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the US have started gaining access through iOS 18 beta 2. However, availability may differ by region and carrier, requiring carriers to update their bundles alongside the iOS release.

How To Check Its Availability?

To check RCS availability, Apple users need to navigate to the Messages section in the Settings app on their iOS devices. RCS toggle is typically enabled by default for supported carriers. However, some users have found that a device reboot may be required to activate the feature.

Apple’s adoption of RCS celebrates a significant improvement in messaging standards, facilitating greater compatibility and feature consistency across devices. This shift will eliminate previous limitations associated with iMessage’s closed ecosystem, allowing iOS users to interact seamlessly with Android users who use RCS-enabled apps like Google Messages. As the rollout advances and more carriers update their systems, iOS users can look forward to enjoying a more rugged messaging experience that aligns with industry standards. What do you think about this feature? Do share in comment section.