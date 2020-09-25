Apple has released the 14.0., the latest update to the new iOS 14 Operating System. The new functionality of iOS 14 OS was the capability to set your browser applications and default mails. The users who tried this were saying that when they restart their phone, the default would automatically reset to Safari or Mail. So, Apple decided to update its iOS 14. According to rumors, Apple Watch will also update its OS to 7.0.1; this is the good news for Apple users. Apple iOS Update Brings Bug fixes, Mail & Browser Issues.

The software is free, and it provides many bug fixes, including one drawback that made Mail and Safari your default applications again after you restart a device. Moreover, after the release of iOS 14 this month, it was assumed to allow the user to set the Third-party applications as their default applications. But the virus instead makes the applications to reset after the phone was rebooted.

Moreover, when you set your favourite browser default to the Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Google Chrome, they should remain that way even after rebooting a device. Apple’s latest iOS update resolves this issue. If you want to get the new update, you have to simply go to the Settings > General > Software Update on your phone. Get the latest update and enjoy the bug-free mobile phone.

Besides this, Apple’s iOS 14.01 latest update also addresses a virus or a bug that could stop the iPhone or iPad from connecting to any nearby Wi-Fi and many other minor drawbacks. Furthermore, According to 9to5Mac, the other bug fixes in the latest launch include issues that can keep the preview of cameras from displaying on iPhone 7 plus and iPhone 7. It can also keep pictures from showing in the News widget.

