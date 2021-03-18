Apple ipad pro 2021 edition to support thunderbolt port

In April, Apple is expected to release a slew of new products, including the iPad Pro, iPad Mini, and the AirTags object tracker. Of course, there’s a lot of excitement and rumors about the upcoming Apple iPad Pro. The updates it’ll bring, with a Mini-LED display and mmWave 5G connectivity being two of the most important improvements.

The 2020 iPad Pro has a USB Type-C port, which is nearly similar to a modern Thunderbolt port (except for the lightning logo). However, there is an important differentiation.

Thunderbolt port in Apple iPad pro

A Thunderbolt port handles all of the functions of a USB-C port, but at a much quicker pace. All is faster, whether it’s charging or data transfer. It’s also designed specifically for driving high-resolution models and transmitting large video files.

The updated M1 MacBook Pro’s Thunderbolt 3 port has a potential data transfer capacity of 40GB/s. It can also support up to a 6K external display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The new iPad Pros are supposed to look identical to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros that were launched in March. However the new one will be with a faster processor that’s “on par” with the M1 chip.

Aside from the updated iPad Pros, Apple is focusing on an iPad mini redesign featuring a bigger screen than the original 7.9-inch touchscreen on the company’s smallest tablet.